Getting girls into STEM

ROCHESTER, Minn. – According to the National Girls Collaborative Project, women make up only 29% of the science and engineering workforce.

But that could change in future generations.

Technovation is a 12-week, world-wide program that teaches girls how to code an app and create a business pitch.

Its division in Minnesota is in full-swing. On Sunday, participants in the Rochester area met at Lourdes High School to learn how to film, edit, and produce a video pitch for their apps.

KIMT News 3’s DeeDee Stiepan also presented, teaching the girls how to be calm and confident on camera.

Avery, Megan, and Keely are all 10 years old and are participating in the program. They’re creating an app called, “Just Donate It.”

“It’s an app to help people donate more,” Avery said. “It tells people places that they can donate items to.”

“It’ll make donating, like, more efficient for people so then more people will think to do it,” Keeley said.

They said a lot more goes into creating an app than one would think, but they’ve had so much fun coding, they’re thinking about careers in science, technology, engineering, or math, otherwise known as STEM.

“Maybe a teacher or someone who codes apps or something…something in the STEM category,” Avery said.

“I want to be a lawyer,” Megan said.

“I think something that has to do with technology and maybe coding,” Keely said.

Another fun part of the program? Helping the community.

“Working together to solve a problem in our community in a like, unique way, not something you really do every day,” Keely said.

Participants head to Minneapolis in May to present their apps in a state-wide competition. Finalists then move on the regional, and eventually global level of the competition.

To learn more about the Technovation program, click here.