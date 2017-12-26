Getting fit after Christmas

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Associated Press reports the average American gains about 5 pounds over the holiday season, from Thanksgiving day to New Year's Day.

With most of that holiday season is behind us, people are ready to get fit.

Shelly Halfman is a personal trainer at and owner of Shelly G Fitness. She said one of the best ways to jump-start a healthy new year is to start right away, before Jan. 1st.

"Maybe you want to cut out the sugar, if you had too much alcohol maybe cut out the alcohol for a little while," she said. "Maybe spend 20 minutes a day of getting your heart rate up and sweating a little bit more...I think that's a really great start."

Halfman said setting goals is one of the best ways to get and stay motivated.

"Have on a timeline. So whether you have a vacation planned...it keeps you motivated to get to the gym, and get your sweat on, and get your work outs in," she said. "If vacationing isn't on your agenda for 2018, then maybe just choose some weekly goals that you can check off your list."

She also said having a buddy system is a great way to start getting fit since it helps keep you accountable.

And when it comes to holiday leftovers?

"Get rid of it. Donate it, give it away, throw it away. If you've had your fill, you've had your portion that you're going to have, just get rid of it," she said.

Halfman said it's important to also be patient with yourself when trying to achieve your goals, saying "it takes time."