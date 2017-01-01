Get warmer in the car, faster

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In these brutally cold temperatures, it can seem the car takes too long to get warm.

According to Consumer Reports, here are some tips on the car heater:

- Starting to drive will help the engine warm up, and ultimately help the car heat up.

- Putting the fan on 'high' will not make the air turn warm quicker.

- Keeping the A/C button on will help keep the windows from fogging up.

- Using recirculation mode can actually make windows fog faster if it's a full car.

For the full report, click here.