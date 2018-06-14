MASON CITY, Iowa - It's training time for the 9th annual "Runnin' with the Law" triathlon.

Scroll for more content...

The event kicks off Saturday morning at 8 a.m. at the Aquatic Center.

People can participate in a team or run it solo. There's also the option of running a 5K or the full triathlon, which includes running biking and swimming.



All proceeds help sponsor Police Unit 18 community events like Cops for Kids, youth sports teams, Bike Week and the Special Olympics.

Detective Aaron Onder with the Mason City Police Department is preparing for the event, and invites anyone and everyone to join in.

"It's a lot of fun. It's a great event, getting us and the public together and involved, and it's just a fun event. You don't have to be super competitive to come out and do this, you don't have to be a superstar triathlete. Just come on out and have a good time, and have some fun," Onder says.

Registration is still open until Noon Friday.