Clear
SEVERE WX: Heat Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Gearing up for Mason City's "Runnin' with the Law" triathlon

Saturday's event, now in its 9th year, will feature swimming, biking and running

Posted: Jun. 14, 2018 4:31 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's training time for the 9th annual "Runnin' with the Law" triathlon.

Scroll for more content...

The event kicks off Saturday morning at 8 a.m. at the Aquatic Center.

People can participate in a team or run it solo. There's also the option of running a 5K or the full triathlon, which includes running biking and swimming.


All proceeds help sponsor Police Unit 18 community events like Cops for Kids, youth sports teams, Bike Week and the Special Olympics.

Detective Aaron Onder with the Mason City Police Department is preparing for the event, and invites anyone and everyone to join in.

"It's a lot of fun. It's a great event, getting us and the public together and involved, and it's just a fun event. You don't have to be super competitive to come out and do this, you don't have to be a superstar triathlete. Just come on out and have a good time, and have some fun," Onder says.

Registration is still open until Noon Friday.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
We're tracking some heat just in time for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events