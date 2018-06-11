Gas leak shuts down Rochester road

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A portion of 16th Ave. NW in Rochester was closed off to traffic due to a gas leak Monday night.
It happened near the intersection of 16th Ave. NW & 1st St. NW when a construction crew was working in the area and hit the gas line with their mini excavator.
Rochester Fire Department was called in to temporarily clamp the line until Minnesota Energy was able to arrive on scene.
The road was closed to through traffic until they arrived.
