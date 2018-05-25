UPDATE: Service being restored after gas leak in southwest Mason City

UPDATE: Natural gas service is beginning to be turned back on for those affected by an interruption on Mason City’s southwest side.

At around 7 a.m., Alliant Energy officials began going door to door to turn on pilot lights and they plan on doing that throughout the day.

However, pilot lights will not be turned on if a resident is not home.

PREVIOUS STORY

MASON CITY, Iowa – Natural gas service is being interrupted for a couple hundred people in southwest Mason City.

Construction crews hit a gas line around 3:20 pm in the area of 19th Street SW, near Newman Elementary. Justin Foss of Alliant Energy says they will have to shut down the flow of gas to that area to make repairs, affecting about 200 Alliant customers.

Foss says crews will be going door-to-door to shut off gas to individual homes, with repairs lasting through Tuesday evening and possibly into Wednesday morning. When that is finished, Alliant crews will then go door-to-door again to turn the gas back on.

Foss says they must get inside homes to restart any pilot lights before the gas can be turned back on. They will not turn the gas back on otherwise. If no one is home, Alliant will leave a note on the door.

If the repairs finish earlier than expected and people want their gas turned back on Tuesday night, Alliant asks them to leave their porch light on and crews will stop at those homes.