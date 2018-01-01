Gas leak closes Highway 122

MASON CITY, Iowa - A portion of Highway 122 was temporarily shutdown Monday as first reponders and energy workers tried to find and repair the source of a reported gas leak.

A KIMT News 3 reporter says the Mason City Fire Department, Mason City Police Department, Alliant Energy crews, and city workers were all on scene near the intersection of Highway 122 and Taft Ave. Traffic was being rerouted along the highway between Taft Ave. and Roosevelt Ave. The leak has since been repaired and the road has been opened again.

Firefighters say the issue involved a release valve. They say they were called out as a safety precaution.

Alliant Energy spokesman Justin Foss says the pipeline is owned and operated by Northern Natural Gas Co., but that the system does impact Alliant's ability to provide gas to customers in Mason City. Foss says repairs made to Alliant's pipeline along Pierce Ave. during the last two years made it so that no customers were impacted by Monday's leak.