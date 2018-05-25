Gas getting turned back on for residents in Mason City neighborhood

MASON CITY, Iowa - Gas is being turned back on in a Mason City neighborhood following a gas leak.

Around 3:20 Tuesday afternoon, construction crews struck a gas line near Newman Elementary on 19th Street Southwest. Alliant Energy crews then went door to door shutting off gas to roughly 200 customers throughout the evening before restoring service beginning at 7 the next morning.

Michelle Missall lives near the source of that leak and says that it was a tense situation for a few hours.

"When you have your kids, your loved ones, your family members, your pets, it's just scary. You don't know what will happen. And something can happen at any moment. And you just don't know," Missall says.

She is grateful for the quick response by Alliant to ensure everyone's safety.

"They were super nice. They took responsibility for their actions, so that's what matters. They were quick about the problem, solved it and moved on," Missall adds.

According to Alliant's Justin Foss, crews have completed necessary repairs and are waiting for remaining residents to return home in order to turn pilot lights and the gas back on.