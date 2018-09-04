Garner man to stand trial for drug dealing and ID theft

GARNER, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered in a case of drugs and identity theft.

Julian Taylor Washington, 20 of Garner, is pleading not guilty to possession with intent to deliver LSD, identity theft, and failure to use a drug tax stamp.

Police say they found roughly 42.5 grams of a substance containing LSD when they searched Washington’s home on August 3. Officers say the substance had been split into 104 doses. Washington is accused of using the name of a previous resident of his home to order the substance online.

His trial is scheduled to begin on November 28.