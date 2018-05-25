GARNER, Iowa – A man accused of pointing a gun at a woman and children is pleading not guilty.
Scroll for more content...
Scott William Hennings, 52 of Garner, is charged with domestic abuse assault while displaying a weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. Seven law enforcement agencies were called to Hennings’ home on the evening of May 4. Authorities say after a financial dispute, Hennings got a black handgun and pointed it at the woman and children and ordered them to get out of his house.
Law enforcement surrounded Hennings home just after 9 pm and he was arrested a little after 10:30 pm.
A trial is now set to begin on July 11.
Related Content
- Garner man pleads not guilty to domestic abuse
- Lake Mills man pleads not guilty to burglary and domestic abuse
- Not guilty plea in Garner arson case
- Former murder suspect pleads not guilty to domestic assault
- Austin man pleads guilty to sexually abusing girl
- Rochester man pleads not guilty to child sex abuse charge
- Former Britt man pleads not guilty to sex abuse
- Clear Lake man pleads not guilty to sexual abuse
- Texas man pleads not guilty to southern Minnesota sex abuse
- Rochester man pleads not guilty to sexually abusing a child