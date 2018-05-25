Clear
Garner man pleads not guilty to domestic abuse

Accused of pointing a gun at a woman and children.

Posted: May. 25, 2018 1:57 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – A man accused of pointing a gun at a woman and children is pleading not guilty.

Scott William Hennings, 52 of Garner, is charged with domestic abuse assault while displaying a weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. Seven law enforcement agencies were called to Hennings’ home on the evening of May 4. Authorities say after a financial dispute, Hennings got a black handgun and pointed it at the woman and children and ordered them to get out of his house.

Law enforcement surrounded Hennings home just after 9 pm and he was arrested a little after 10:30 pm.

A trial is now set to begin on July 11.

We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
