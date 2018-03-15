Gardeners attend NIACC's 'Come Bloom With Us' gardening seminar

MASON CITY, Iowa - Spring starts next week, and that means it's time for NIACC's 'Come Bloom With Us' gardening seminar.

Now in its 15th year, the seminar featured guest speakers and several vendors selling flowers, plants, honey and decorations.

Featured speaker Jim Kessler, who is an Iowa native and hosted a presentation on creating butterfly gardens, stresses that heading into this year's gardening season, it's important that gardeners plant native plants and grasses to prevent losing insect and bird populations.

"If we don't add native plants back to the landscape, trees and shrubs, wildflowers and grasses, even most of our songbirds would be gone in 50 years," Kessler says.

Beekeeper Pat Ennis, who hosted a presentation on beekeeping basics, echoes the same sentiment, as pollinator insects rely on native plants to maintain their population.

"One person's flower is another person's weed. Most people look at dandelions as weeds, but they're actually a flower. Honeybees, bumblebees, all kinds of wild insects need those for their food source," Ennis says.

Presentations were also given on maintaining greener yards, indoor gardening and bird keeping.