Garage fire in West Concord

WEST CONCORD, Minn. – Fire destroyed a garage Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 pm in the 500 block of Olive Street in West Concord. The city’s fire department says it arrived on scene to find flames completely consuming the structure.

The West Concord Police Department, Dodge Center Fire Department, and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this incident. The cause of the fire is not yet know but the garage and its contents are considered a total loss.