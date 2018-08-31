Garage-dweller pleads guilty to meth possession

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man living out of a garage is pleading guilty to drug possession.
Bobby Paul Khaoone, 29 of Austin, has been convicted of 2nd degree possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested on March 27 after Austin police located him living in a makeshift garage apartment in the 2000 block of 3rd Avenue NE. Officers say they found 41.74 grams of meth in three baggies, two scales, tubing with what appeared to be meth residue, and smaller baggies.
Police say Khaoone had been living in the garage for two to three months.
His sentencing is scheduled for October 11.
