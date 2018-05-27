Garage Fire in Byron. Homeowners Gone for Long Weekend

BYRON, Minn. - Crews responded Sunday afternoon to a garage fire in Byron.

It happened at 819 3rd Street NE in Byron, just before 2:00p.m. According to authorities something in the garbage ignited the fire, it then spread to the garage and melted part of a car in the driveway. We are told the flames did not spread to the house. As for the homeowners fire crews told KIMT they were out of town for the holiday weekend.

Damages are estimated at $30,000.

Byron Fire Department responded to the scene as well as Gold Cross to help rehab firefighters in the extreme heat .

The fire department is all volunteer, luckily many of them stayed in town on-call this holiday weekend.