Gaining confidence, Clear Lake softball on the right track

The Lions have five wins in 2015.

Posted: Jun. 7, 2018 5:53 PM
Posted By: AJ Ellingson

The Clear Lake softball team has been through a couple of rough years.  Seniors on the 2018 team won four games during their 8th grade year.  They won one game in their freshman year.

In 2018, the Lions are making progress and have dreams of contending for a North Central Conference title.

