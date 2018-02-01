GOP's Bachmann mulling bid for Franken's Senate seat

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — One-time Republican presidential contender and former U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann says she's considering a run for Sen. Al Franken's seat.

Franken resigned Tuesday after a cloud of sexual misconduct allegations starting in November. His replacement, Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, will be sworn in Wednesday and plans to run for the seat in a November election.

Bachman could join Smith in the race. She told televangelist Jim Bakker during his Dec. 27 show that she is praying about it after being asked to consider a bid.

Bachmann ran unsuccessfully for the GOP presidential nomination in 2012. A deeply conservative Republican with a history of making controversial statements, she served four terms in Congress.

Republican state Sen. Karin Housley has already launched a campaign for Franken's seat.