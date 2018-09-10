GOP candidate run over by parade float

CARVER, Minn. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Minnesota secretary of state is home recovering after being hurt in a parade float crash.

John Howe says he suffered abrasions and received 14 stitches in his scalp following the accident Sunday at Steamboat Days in the city of Carver. Howe's campaign manager, Tim Droogsma, was also injured.

Howe told Minnesota Public Radio News the tractor that was pulling the float trailer suffered a steering malfunction and the pair were thrown to the pavement as the tractor was pulling away from the end of the parade.

The trailer then ran over Droogsma, a former staffer for U.S. Sen. Rudy Boschwitz and Republican Gov. Arne Carlson.

Several other Republican candidates, including U.S. Senate hopeful Jim Newberger, were at the parade, but no one else was hurt.