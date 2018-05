Scroll for more content...

Liberty's number of NCAA national qualifiers grew by three on an action-packed and soggy final day of the 2018 NCAA Division I East Preliminary Round meet at USF Track & Field Stadium. Senior Darrel Jones (men's triple jump), senior Dasiana Larson (women's hammer) and junior Denzel Pratt (men's javelin) each punched their first-ever Eugene tickets on Saturday in their third career visit to the NCAA Preliminary Round meet. For Larson, her third visit to the NCAA Division I East Preliminary Round meet was the charm. Competing before the rain from Subtropical Storm Alberto arrived in Tampa, the Iowa native's very first hammer throw of the morning measured 203-10. That mark held up for sixth place among the event's dozen Eugene qualifiers.