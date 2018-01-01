NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (AP) - Parents and staff of an elementary school in eastern Iowa have raised nearly $60,000 in the past three years to build a playground accessible to kids with physical disabilities.

The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that students with disabilities have few play options available at North Bend Elementary in North Liberty. So parents and staff raised thousands of dollars through restaurant profit shares, coin drives and parent-teacher group fundraisers for an "inclusive" playground.

The playground would have more accessibility beyond what's required by the Americans with Disabilities Act. It will include ramps and a seesaw that are wheelchair-accessible. A "cozy dome" will serve as a plastic igloo that will be useful for kids who can become overwhelmed.

Parents say the playground will help teach inclusiveness to all children.