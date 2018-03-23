A bracelet 'will save my life,' says mother who has epilepsy

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Change is in the air. That's the hope for a woman who wants to tackle the challenges of seizures.

Samiah Wilkins and her one-year-old daughter, Ah’nyiah, are soon moving out of Family Promise Rochester, a homeless shelter. Samiah said she is nervous and excited to live alone because she lives with epilepsy.

“If I’m at home and it’s just me and Ah’nyiah, if I have a seizure, who’s going to be there for my daughter?” she asked.

Samiah, who has had epilepsy since she was 8 years old, can’t always feel when a seizure is coming on. She and Family Promise are trying to change that.

They're fundraising to buy Samiah an Empatica Seizure Detector bracelet, which will alert Samiah when a seizure is approaching. It can also alert medical services and family members.

“It would mean the world to me to have this bracelet, it would actually mean the world to me. It will save my life and a couple more lives as well,” she said.

The bracelet costs $249 and they have raised $26 so far.

