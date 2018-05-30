Clear
Fundraising complete for Austin Rec Center project

From left to right: Jim Splinter, Jim Snee, Rollie Gentzler, Steve King, Matt Cano, and Tanya Medgaarden. From left to right: Jim Splinter, Jim Snee, Rollie Gentzler, Steve King, Matt Cano, and Tanya Medgaarden.

Public donations exceeded the announced goal.

Posted: May. 30, 2018 12:26 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – Public fundraising for the Austin Community Rec Center has exceeded its $5 million goal.

“Thanks to the amazing generosity of the community we were able to achieve and exceed our public fundraising goals,” says Tanya Medgaarden, co-chair of the Austin Community Rec Center executive board. “This is the best possible scenario for us as we approach construction for the new facility.”

The public fundraising campaign collected a little over $6.2 million. Added to the $25 million donated by The Hormel Foundation and the $5 million from Hormel Foods and it means construction of the roughly 105,000 square foot facility will be able to proceed.

Organizers say the public fundraising campaign was highlighted by a $500,000 donation by Austin-based Astrup Companies, a $300,000 donation by the Otto Bremer Trust, a $125,000 donation by the Stephen McDonnell Family Trust (founder of Applegate Organic Meats), and a $75,000 donation from U.S. Bank.

“Bringing this state-of-that-art facility to the people of Austin and the surrounding communities is now a reality,” says Austin Mayor Tom Stiehm. “The Austin Community Rec Center will be a great driver of people to the area and will allow us to continue to grow the economic prosperity of our community.”

Construction is expected to begin in July.

