Clear

Fundraiser held to honor fallen police officer and raise funds for new law enforcement memorial

Dozens of community members gathered to honor one fallen officer while helping raise money for the new law enforcement memorial.

Posted: Sep. 3, 2018 11:40 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

STEWARTVILLE, Minn.- It's not how police officers died that made them heroes, it's how they lived.

"He was a pretty awesome guy."

"Oh he was a great guy, he was a lot of fun, he was a jokester, he was hardworking."

These are just a few ways to describe Officer Jason Meyer who died in the line of duty on Labor Day in 1999. On Monday night at the Pizza Ranch in Stewartville, dozens of community members gathered to honor Officer Meyer and raise funds for the soon to be built Law Enforcement Memorial. Officer Meyer's mother says while her son is in her heart every day, the memorial will be a special place to visit with him.

 "It means a place for me to go and remember and sit and reflect and honor. to see Jason's name on the wall, knowing that people will know what he gave."

Sheriff Kevin Torgerson with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office tells KIMT they hope to have a visual of what exactly the memorial will look like by the end of the month.

Click here for more information on the memorial.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Showers and storms return to start off the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Feeding those who serve us

Image

Law enforcement memorial fundraiser

Image

Water park closing for season

Image

Localized flooding risks

Image

Unofficial last day of summer

Image

Pick party

Image

Dedication of Freedom Rock

Image

Sculptures on Parade

Image

Family Care a Critical Issue for Workers

Image

Minnesota-made movie plays at local theater

Community Events