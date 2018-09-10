Funding for two Plymouth wellness initiatives granted

PLYMOUTH, Iowa - The town of Plymouth just received two grants thanks to the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health and the HEALTH for Life Board to help with two wellness initiatives.

The Plymouth Fitness Class that's held at City Hall received $294.64 to purchase new fitness equipment, while the Parks & Recreation Department received $3,510 to develop a community disk golf course.

Jody Vrieze heads the fitness class, whose size can fluctuate depending on the season.

"Through the summer, it gets a little bit slim, usually 4-5, maybe up to 8. But during the winter, we get up to a dozen and sometimes we run out of steps, which is a good thing."

She's grateful for the money received, and is working with both departments to get equipment.

"Public Health donated all of our equipment, steps, weights, mats. And now, most recently, we're going to use their money for jump ropes, some disks."

The HEALTH for Life board is a non-profit organization that receives and awards funds to projects and initiatives that are working on building healthier communities.