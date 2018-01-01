Fugitive search leads to two other arrests

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A search for a fugitive leads to the arrest of two other men.

A State Trooper looking for James Minter stopped by a home along County Road 18 Saturday morning. The Trooper says Minter was known to hang out at the residence. Minter was not there but the Trooper says he saw two stolen vehicles, one from Fillmore County and one from Wisconsin.

The owner of the home, 35-year-old Casey Lee Hamilton, was arrested for possession of stolen property.

On Sunday, authorities looking for Minter tried to stop a blue and white snowmobile because it matched the description of a stolen snowmobile. A chase began and a large perimeter was set up with help from Rochester police and the DNR. The snowmobile was eventually found abandoned near 80th Street and 2nd Avenue SW, north of I-90.

A K9 Unit was deployed and 46-year-old Bradley James Kazos of Brownsdale was reportedly found under some trees. He has been charged with possession of stolen property and fleeing in a motor vehicle.