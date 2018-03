Scroll for more content...

Crestwood Senior Ellie Friesen put on a show for her Crestwood crowd Thursday afternoon in Des Moines for the Cadets State Semifinal against North Polk. Recording 18 assists, the senior broke an all-class state tournament record. She also added seven points and 11 rebounds in Crestwood's 72-48 semifinal victory. Sharon Goodman led the team in points with 33, and Shannon Pisney followed with 22. Crestwood will play for their first state title as a consolidated school Saturday at 3 pm against Sioux Center.