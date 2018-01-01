Friday's school delays and closings

Scroll for more content...
EARL Public Transit: All Routes Delayed 2 Hours Friday
North Iowa Community Action: VITA Program: Delayed Until 10:30
DAYCARES ( 4 )
Little Angels Childcare and Preschool: No 4 Year Old Preschool Today/Childcare Open
LITTLE LAMBS PRESCHOOL: 2 Hours Late/No AM Preschool
NEWMAN PRESCHOOL AND PRE-K: Preschool Cancelled/Pre-K Starts at 10
TUGS DAYCARE AND PRESCHOOL: No AM Preschool/Childcare is Open
EVENTS ( 2 )
Foster Grandparent Program: All Areas Cancelled
Mason City YMCA: All Youth & Adult programming is cancelled for the morning and will resume in the afternoonSCHOOLS ( 41 )
For All Closings Go To KIMT.com:
SCHOOLS (41)
AGWSR: Cancelled/No Evening Activities
ALGONA PUBLIC, PAROCHIAL, AND LU VERNE: 2 Hours Late
BELMOND-KLEMME: Now Cancelled
CAL: Cancelled
CHARLES CITY: Cancelled
Charles City Meals on Wheels: Cancelled Today
Charles City Senior Center: No Congregate Meals
CLARION-GOLDFIELD: Cancelled/No Evening Activities
CLARKSVILLE SCHOOLS: Cancelled
CLEAR LAKE: 2 Hours Late/No AM Preschool
Clear Lake Head Start/Clear Lake Early Head Start: 2 Hours Late
FLOYD LIGHTHOUSE ACADEMY: Cancelled
FOREST CITY: 2 Hours Late
Forest City Head Start: 2 Hours Late/No Breakfast
Forest City Senior Center: No Meals on Wheels or Congregate Meals
GARNER-HAYFIELD-VENTURA: 2 Hours Late
HAMPTON-DUMONT: 2 Hours Late
HAMPTON-DUMONT: Cancelled
HOWARD-WINNESHIEK: Cancelled
KANAWHA CHRISTIAN: 2 Hours Late
LAKE MILLS: 2 Hours Late/No AM Preschool
MASON CITY NEWMAN: 2 Hours Late
MASON CITY SCHOOLS: 2 Hours Late/No AM Preschool/No AM Practices
NASHUA-PLAINFIELD: Cancelled/No Evening Activities
NEW HAMPTON: Cancelled
NICC - CRESCO: 2 Hours Late
NORTH BUTLER: Cancelled
NORTH IOWA - BUFFALO CENTER: 2 Hours Late/No AM Preschool
NORTH IOWA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL: 2 Hours Late
NORTH UNION SCHOOLS: 2 Hours Late
NORTHWOOD-KENSETT: 2 Hours Late/No AM Preschool
OSAGE: 2 Hours Late/No AM Preschool
OSAGE: Cancelled
R-R-MR: Cancelled
RICEVILLE: 2 Hours Late
Rockford Senior Center: No Congregate Meals
ST. ANSGAR: 2 Hours Late/No AM Preschool
ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN LATIMER: Cancelled
WEST FORK: Cancelled
WEST HANCOCK: 2 Hours Late