Clear

Friday's prep football scores and highlights

Here's what happened on the gridiron Friday night.

Posted: Sep. 8, 2018 6:23 AM
Updated: Sep. 8, 2018 6:24 AM

IOWA SCORES

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 48, Westwood, Sloan 27

AC/GC 14, Nodaway Valley 8, OT

ADM, Adel 15, Grinnell 12

AGWSR, Ackley 43, Collins-Maxwell 22

Akron-Westfield 30, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 14

Algona 41, Emmetsburg 21

Alta/Aurelia 22, South O'Brien, Paullina 9

Ames 35, Iowa City High 0

Ankeny Centennial 49, Waterloo, West 7

Aplington-Parkersburg 21, Iowa Falls-Alden 17

Ar-We-Va 38, West Bend-Mallard 22

Atlantic 21, Clarinda 20, OT

B-G-M, Brooklyn 56, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0

Ballard 15, Dallas Center-Grimes 7

Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 28, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 6

Belle Plaine 46, Lisbon 8

Bellevue 36, Monticello 7

Belmond-Klemme 43, Southeast Valley 36, 2OT

Benton Community 33, Center Point-Urbana 14

Bettendorf 29, Dubuque, Hempstead 21

Bishop Garrigan 48, Lake Mills 28

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 19, Western Christian, Hull 0

Bondurant Farrar 42, South Tama County, Tama 21

Boone 31, Gilbert 22

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 41, West Lyon, Inwood 7

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 54, West Harrison, Mondamin 26

Camanche 26, North Cedar, Stanwood 24

Carlisle 36, Creston 7

Cascade,Western Dubuque 49, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 7

Cedar Falls 28, Ankeny 7

Cedar Rapids Xavier 48, Assumption, Davenport 0

Cedar Rapids, Washington 10, Dubuque, Senior 0

Central City 55, West Central, Maynard 10

Central Clinton, DeWitt 35, Wahlert, Dubuque 13

Chariton 22, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 7

Charles City 21, Union Community, LaPorte City 20

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 22, Forest City 7

Clear Creek-Amana 38, Fort Madison 0

Clear Lake 55, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 14

Clinton 27, Burlington 14

Colfax-Mingo 27, Wayne, Corydon 22

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 45, East Marshall, LeGrand 0

Davenport, Central 42, Davenport, North 15

Davis County, Bloomfield 42, Van Buren, Keosauqua 0

Denison-Schleswig 17, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 12

Des Moines, East 27, Des Moines, Roosevelt 0

Dike-New Hartford 56, North Butler, Greene 0

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 80, Rockford 6

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 27, Johnston 0

East Mills 51, Griswold 22

East Sac County 34, Ridge View 26

East Union, Afton 38, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 0

Easton Valley 74, Central Elkader 8

Edgewood-Colesburg 33, East Buchanan, Winthrop 0

Eldon Cardinal 32, Grand View Christian 0

Epworth, Western Dubuque 19, Decorah 3

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 34, Audubon 28

Fremont Mills, Tabor 68, Clarinda Academy 0

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 76, Meskwaki Settlement School 12

Glenwood 14, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 13

Glidden-Ralston 40, CAM, Anita 24

Greene County 68, Saydel 0

Grundy Center 56, BCLUW, Conrad 6

H-L-V, Victor 40, Lone Tree 26

Hampton-Dumont 25, South Hardin 12

Harlan 35, Carroll 6

Harris-Lake Park 44, River Valley, Correctionville 6

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 50, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Highland, Riverside 25, Lynnville-Sully 22

Hinton 42, Lawton-Bronson 0

Hudson 35, GMG, Garwin 0

Humboldt 28, Storm Lake 6

Independence 55, Maquoketa 19

Indianola 27, Fort Dodge 21

Interstate 35,Truro 34, Panorama, Panora 13

Iowa City West 31, Southeast Polk 17

Iowa Valley, Marengo 64, Tri-County, Thornburg 6

Janesville 38, Riceville 0

Keokuk 14, West Burlington/Notre Dame 6

Knoxville 27, Centerville 12

LeMars 45, Sheldon 20

Lenox 55, Seymour-Moulton Udell 8

Lewis Central 59, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 7

Linn-Mar, Marion 33, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 14

Logan-Magnolia 21, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 14

Louisa-Muscatine 42, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 0

MFL-Mar-Mac 48, Jesup 20

Marshalltown 45, Mason City 13

Mediapolis 28, Pekin 21

Melcher-Dallas 52, Baxter 0

Missouri Valley 24, Riverside, Oakland 14

Montezuma 34, Winfield-Mount Union 20

Mount Ayr 20, Central Decatur, Leon 12

Mount Pleasant 50, Central Lee, Donnellson 0

Mount Vernon 35, West Delaware, Manchester 33

Nevada 41, Perry 13

New London 71, WACO, Wayland 12

Newell-Fonda 59, Clay Central-Everly 13

Newman Catholic, Mason City 41, Nashua-Plainfield 0

Newton 35, Ottumwa 14

North Linn, Troy Mills 14, Alburnett 9

North Scott, Eldridge 21, Pleasant Valley 14

North Tama, Traer 33, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 26

North Union 42, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 21

Northwood-Kensett 42, Dunkerton 8

OA-BCIG 32, Cherokee, Washington 18

Oelwein 12, Vinton-Shellsburg 7

Ogden 34, Des Moines Christian 26

Oskaloosa 28, Fairfield 14

PAC-LM 15, Manson Northwest Webster 6

PCM, Monroe 54, Roland-Story, Story City 14

Pella 31, Norwalk 17

Pella Christian 24, Regina, Iowa City 21

Pleasantville 20, Earlham 17

Red Oak 17, Clarke, Osceola 3

Ruthven-Ayrshire 30, Okoboji, Milford 7

Saint Ansgar 54, Starmont 6

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 33, Sioux City, East 0

Sidney 62, Essex 24

Sigourney-Keota 22, Albia 14

Solon 47, Marion 10

South Central Calhoun 38, IKM-Manning 0

South Winneshiek, Calmar 60, Postville 14

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 46, Moravia 8

Southwest Valley 20, West Central Valley, Stuart 18

Spencer 30, MOC-Floyd Valley 12

Spirit Lake 35, Central Lyon 14

Springville 55, Kee, Lansing 36

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 60, Eagle Grove 16

St. Mary's, Remsen 30, Kingsley-Pierson 26

Stanton 40, Bedford 36

Sumner-Fredericksburg 26, North Fayette Valley 22

Tipton 28, Durant-Bennett 14

Treynor 33, Shenandoah 7

Tripoli 30, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 8

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 46, Midland, Wyoming 36

Twin Cedars, Bussey 28, Colo-NESCO 20

Underwood 41, Tri-Center, Neola 7

Unity Christian, Orange City 14, Estherville Lincoln Central 0

Urbandale 56, Des Moines, Lincoln 33

Valley, West Des Moines 42, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 0

Van Meter 53, Madrid 0

Wapello 32, Northeast, Goose Lake 24

Washington 35, Iowa City Liberty High School 19

Waukee 33, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 6

Waukon 46, New Hampton 21

Waverly-Shell Rock 7, Crestwood, Cresco 0

Webster City 45, Waterloo, East 36

West Branch 31, Williamsburg 7

West Fork, Sheffield 34, Central Springs 25

West Hancock, Britt 48, Osage 28

West Liberty 28, Anamosa 27, OT

West Marshall, State Center 34, Denver 20

West Monona, Onawa 58, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 32

West Sioux, Hawarden 42, Sioux Center 21

Wilton 22, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 6

Winterset 32, North Polk, Alleman 20

Woodbine 42, Coon Rapids-Bayard 35

Woodbury Central, Moville 26, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 0

Woodward Academy 48, Martensdale-St. Marys 13

Woodward-Granger 11, South Hamilton, Jewell 8

MINNESOTA SCORES

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 40, Fosston 0

Aitkin 54, International Falls 0

Albany 43, Milaca 6

Alexandria 17, Sartell-St. Stephen 16

Andover 20, Rogers 12

Austin 44, Red Wing 12

BOLD 49, Osakis 0

Barnesville 20, Frazee 0

Barnum 28, Rush City 12

Becker 51, Princeton 14

Bemidji 41, Big Lake 0

Benilde-St. Margaret's 21, Orono 16

Bethlehem Academy 41, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 21

Blaine 14, St. Michael-Albertville 7

Blooming Prairie 41, Fillmore Central 6

Braham 28, Crosby-Ironton 6

Brandon-Evansville 54, Hillcrest Lutheran 15

Breck 45, Minneapolis South 7

Breckenridge 40, Pelican Rapids 6

Browerville/Eagle Valley 24, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 22, OT

Byron 17, Pine Island 14

Caledonia 42, Triton 6

Cambridge-Isanti 34, Chisago Lakes 28

Carlton 60, Wrenshall 14

Centennial 14, Totino-Grace 6

Champlin Park 21, Anoka 0

Chanhassen 28, Bloomington Jefferson 17

Chaska 38, Bloomington Kennedy 14

Chatfield 13, Cannon Falls 6

Cleveland 35, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 14

Cloquet 34, Duluth Denfeld 12

Columbia Heights 49, St. Paul Harding 10

Concordia Academy 29, Minneapolis Edison/Heritage Academy 28

Cook County 50, Silver Bay 7

Coon Rapids 21, Forest Lake 19

Cretin-Derham Hall 38, Mounds View 14

Cromwell 62, Bigfork 8

Crookston 20, Staples-Motley 0

Dassel-Cokato 29, Annandale 26

Deer River 41, East Central 12

Delano 40, Little Falls 0

Detroit Lakes 36, Perham 30

Duluth East 35, Proctor 6

East Grand Forks 40, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 34

East Ridge 45, Stillwater 24

Eastview 20, Burnsville 0

Edgerton/Ellsworth 50, Renville County West 33

Edina 17, Rosemount 14

Elk River 54, Monticello 35

Fertile-Beltrami 48, Lake Park-Audubon 0

Floodwood 44, Hill City/Northland 18

Fridley 42, St. Paul Highland Park 0

Fulda 30, Red Rock Central 29

Glencoe-Silver Lake 54, Watertown-Mayer 7

Goodhue 38, Winona Cotter 0

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 48, Laporte 8

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 36, Pine City 12

Hancock 41, Rothsay 18

Hastings 36, Hill-Murray 6

Hawley 42, Roseau 6

Hayfield 7, Wabasha-Kellogg 6

Hermantown 16, North Branch 6

Hibbing 13, Grand Rapids 8

Holy Angels 28, South St. Paul 6

Houston 32, Grand Meadow 22

Hutchinson 42, Willmar 28

Irondale 32, North St. Paul 14

Jackson County Central 33, Luverne 0

Jordan 45, Fairmont 26

Kasson-Mantorville 42, La Crescent 3

Kelliher/Northome 32, Littlefork-Big Falls 24

Kimball 34, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 0

Kittson County Central 26, Northern Freeze 6

Lac qui Parle Valley 48, Lakeview 14

Lakeville North 14, Eden Prairie 0

Lakeville South 27, Eagan 7

LeSueur-Henderson 36, Norwood-Young America 20

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 34, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 0

Lewiston-Altura 35, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 14

Litchfield 14, Holy Family Catholic 7

Mabel-Canton 26, LeRoy-Ostrander 20, OT

Madelia 28, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 14

Mahnomen/Waubun 42, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 14

Mahtomedi 20, Park (Cottage Grove) 7

Mankato West 48, Mankato East 20

Maple Lake 20, Eden Valley-Watkins 14

Maple River 15, G-F-W 6

Marshall 49, Belle Plaine 0

McGregor 38, Onamia 12

Medford 14, Kenyon-Wanamingo 13

Mesabi East 36, Hinckley-Finlayson 0

Minneapolis North 48, St. Anthony 0

Minneapolis Southwest 64, Minneapolis Henry 14

Minneota 47, Dawson-Boyd 0

Minnetonka 27, Wayzata 24

Minnewaska 43, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 16

Moose Lake/Willow River 26, Virginia 12

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 49, Montevideo 21

Mound Westonka 12, St. Paul Johnson 7

Mountain Iron-Buhl 18, North Woods 0

Mountain Lake Area 27, Hills-Beaver Creek 0

Murray County Central 30, Springfield 14

NCEUH 40, Clearbrook-Gonvick 8

New Richland-H-E-G 39, Sibley East 6

Nicollet 21, AC/GE 14

Northfield 40, Rochester John Marshall 14

Ogilvie 28, Isle 6

Ortonville 27, Canby 19

Ottertail Central 20, Wadena-Deer Creek 3

Owatonna 37, Rochester Mayo 9

Park Rapids 34, Thief River Falls 0

Paynesville 58, Melrose 21

Pequot Lakes 27, Fergus Falls 14

Pierz 32, Holdingford 14

Pillager 41, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 8

Pipestone 40, Windom 6

Polk County West 20, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 0

Prior Lake 29, Maple Grove 11

Randolph 34, Lanesboro 14

Red Lake 2, Cass Lake-Bena 0

Red Lake County 38, Blackduck 28

Redwood Valley 21, Blue Earth Area 0

Robbinsdale Cooper 42, St. Louis Park 14

Rochester Century 35, New Prague 21

Rochester Lourdes 45, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 15

Rockford 39, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 18

Roseville 27, Woodbury 7

Royalton 32, Parkers Prairie 20

Rushford-Peterson 41, Southland 7

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 27, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 24

SMB-Wolfpack 35, St. Croix Lutheran 13

Sauk Centre 60, Benson 56

Sauk Rapids-Rice 24, Moorhead 20

Shakopee 28, Farmington 21

Simley 46, DeLaSalle 32

Sleepy Eye 8, New Ulm Cathedral 7

South Ridge 60, Lake of the Woods 22

Spectrum 54, Minneapolis Roosevelt 27

Spring Grove 62, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 16

Spring Lake Park 22, Robbinsdale Armstrong 21

St. Agnes 48, Brooklyn Center 29

St. Charles 50, Dover-Eyota 20

St. Clair 50, Kingsland 7

St. Cloud Apollo 17, Rocori 14

St. Cloud Tech 32, Brainerd 26

St. Francis 29, Buffalo 28

St. James Area 42, Martin County West 8

St. Paul Central 22, Minneapolis Washburn 20

St. Peter 21, Albert Lea 17

St. Thomas Academy 43, Apple Valley 0

Stephen-Argyle 47, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 0

Stewartville 56, Lake City 7

Tartan 42, Henry Sibley 0

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 20, Adrian 14

Two Harbors 19, Esko 12

Underwood 52, Bertha-Hewitt 6

United South Central 28, Mayer Lutheran 21

Upsala/Swanville 22, New York Mills 13

Verndale 58, Park Christian (Moorhead) 6

Waconia 35, Hopkins 13

Warroad 2, Pine River-Backus 0

Waseca 56, Tri-City United 7

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 44, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 14

West Central/Ashby 28, United North Central 6

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 50, MACCRAY 30

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 39, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 0

White Bear Lake 24, Osseo 14

Win-E-Mac 48, Nevis 6

Winona 27, Faribault 8

Worthington 43, New Ulm 7

Yellow Medicine East 28, Wabasso 12

Zimmerman 32, Foley 0

