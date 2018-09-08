Friday's prep football scores and highlights

IOWA SCORES
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 48, Westwood, Sloan 27
AC/GC 14, Nodaway Valley 8, OT
ADM, Adel 15, Grinnell 12
AGWSR, Ackley 43, Collins-Maxwell 22
Akron-Westfield 30, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 14
Algona 41, Emmetsburg 21
Alta/Aurelia 22, South O'Brien, Paullina 9
Ames 35, Iowa City High 0
Ankeny Centennial 49, Waterloo, West 7
Aplington-Parkersburg 21, Iowa Falls-Alden 17
Ar-We-Va 38, West Bend-Mallard 22
Atlantic 21, Clarinda 20, OT
B-G-M, Brooklyn 56, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0
Ballard 15, Dallas Center-Grimes 7
Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 28, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 6
Belle Plaine 46, Lisbon 8
Bellevue 36, Monticello 7
Belmond-Klemme 43, Southeast Valley 36, 2OT
Benton Community 33, Center Point-Urbana 14
Bettendorf 29, Dubuque, Hempstead 21
Bishop Garrigan 48, Lake Mills 28
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 19, Western Christian, Hull 0
Bondurant Farrar 42, South Tama County, Tama 21
Boone 31, Gilbert 22
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 41, West Lyon, Inwood 7
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 54, West Harrison, Mondamin 26
Camanche 26, North Cedar, Stanwood 24
Carlisle 36, Creston 7
Cascade,Western Dubuque 49, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 7
Cedar Falls 28, Ankeny 7
Cedar Rapids Xavier 48, Assumption, Davenport 0
Cedar Rapids, Washington 10, Dubuque, Senior 0
Central City 55, West Central, Maynard 10
Central Clinton, DeWitt 35, Wahlert, Dubuque 13
Chariton 22, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 7
Charles City 21, Union Community, LaPorte City 20
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 22, Forest City 7
Clear Creek-Amana 38, Fort Madison 0
Clear Lake 55, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 14
Clinton 27, Burlington 14
Colfax-Mingo 27, Wayne, Corydon 22
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 45, East Marshall, LeGrand 0
Davenport, Central 42, Davenport, North 15
Davis County, Bloomfield 42, Van Buren, Keosauqua 0
Denison-Schleswig 17, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 12
Des Moines, East 27, Des Moines, Roosevelt 0
Dike-New Hartford 56, North Butler, Greene 0
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 80, Rockford 6
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 27, Johnston 0
East Mills 51, Griswold 22
East Sac County 34, Ridge View 26
East Union, Afton 38, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 0
Easton Valley 74, Central Elkader 8
Edgewood-Colesburg 33, East Buchanan, Winthrop 0
Eldon Cardinal 32, Grand View Christian 0
Epworth, Western Dubuque 19, Decorah 3
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 34, Audubon 28
Fremont Mills, Tabor 68, Clarinda Academy 0
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 76, Meskwaki Settlement School 12
Glenwood 14, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 13
Glidden-Ralston 40, CAM, Anita 24
Greene County 68, Saydel 0
Grundy Center 56, BCLUW, Conrad 6
H-L-V, Victor 40, Lone Tree 26
Hampton-Dumont 25, South Hardin 12
Harlan 35, Carroll 6
Harris-Lake Park 44, River Valley, Correctionville 6
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 50, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Highland, Riverside 25, Lynnville-Sully 22
Hinton 42, Lawton-Bronson 0
Hudson 35, GMG, Garwin 0
Humboldt 28, Storm Lake 6
Independence 55, Maquoketa 19
Indianola 27, Fort Dodge 21
Interstate 35,Truro 34, Panorama, Panora 13
Iowa City West 31, Southeast Polk 17
Iowa Valley, Marengo 64, Tri-County, Thornburg 6
Janesville 38, Riceville 0
Keokuk 14, West Burlington/Notre Dame 6
Knoxville 27, Centerville 12
LeMars 45, Sheldon 20
Lenox 55, Seymour-Moulton Udell 8
Lewis Central 59, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 7
Linn-Mar, Marion 33, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 14
Logan-Magnolia 21, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 14
Louisa-Muscatine 42, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 0
MFL-Mar-Mac 48, Jesup 20
Marshalltown 45, Mason City 13
Mediapolis 28, Pekin 21
Melcher-Dallas 52, Baxter 0
Missouri Valley 24, Riverside, Oakland 14
Montezuma 34, Winfield-Mount Union 20
Mount Ayr 20, Central Decatur, Leon 12
Mount Pleasant 50, Central Lee, Donnellson 0
Mount Vernon 35, West Delaware, Manchester 33
Nevada 41, Perry 13
New London 71, WACO, Wayland 12
Newell-Fonda 59, Clay Central-Everly 13
Newman Catholic, Mason City 41, Nashua-Plainfield 0
Newton 35, Ottumwa 14
North Linn, Troy Mills 14, Alburnett 9
North Scott, Eldridge 21, Pleasant Valley 14
North Tama, Traer 33, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 26
North Union 42, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 21
Northwood-Kensett 42, Dunkerton 8
OA-BCIG 32, Cherokee, Washington 18
Oelwein 12, Vinton-Shellsburg 7
Ogden 34, Des Moines Christian 26
Oskaloosa 28, Fairfield 14
PAC-LM 15, Manson Northwest Webster 6
PCM, Monroe 54, Roland-Story, Story City 14
Pella 31, Norwalk 17
Pella Christian 24, Regina, Iowa City 21
Pleasantville 20, Earlham 17
Red Oak 17, Clarke, Osceola 3
Ruthven-Ayrshire 30, Okoboji, Milford 7
Saint Ansgar 54, Starmont 6
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 33, Sioux City, East 0
Sidney 62, Essex 24
Sigourney-Keota 22, Albia 14
Solon 47, Marion 10
South Central Calhoun 38, IKM-Manning 0
South Winneshiek, Calmar 60, Postville 14
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 46, Moravia 8
Southwest Valley 20, West Central Valley, Stuart 18
Spencer 30, MOC-Floyd Valley 12
Spirit Lake 35, Central Lyon 14
Springville 55, Kee, Lansing 36
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 60, Eagle Grove 16
St. Mary's, Remsen 30, Kingsley-Pierson 26
Stanton 40, Bedford 36
Sumner-Fredericksburg 26, North Fayette Valley 22
Tipton 28, Durant-Bennett 14
Treynor 33, Shenandoah 7
Tripoli 30, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 8
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 46, Midland, Wyoming 36
Twin Cedars, Bussey 28, Colo-NESCO 20
Underwood 41, Tri-Center, Neola 7
Unity Christian, Orange City 14, Estherville Lincoln Central 0
Urbandale 56, Des Moines, Lincoln 33
Valley, West Des Moines 42, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 0
Van Meter 53, Madrid 0
Wapello 32, Northeast, Goose Lake 24
Washington 35, Iowa City Liberty High School 19
Waukee 33, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 6
Waukon 46, New Hampton 21
Waverly-Shell Rock 7, Crestwood, Cresco 0
Webster City 45, Waterloo, East 36
West Branch 31, Williamsburg 7
West Fork, Sheffield 34, Central Springs 25
West Hancock, Britt 48, Osage 28
West Liberty 28, Anamosa 27, OT
West Marshall, State Center 34, Denver 20
West Monona, Onawa 58, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 32
West Sioux, Hawarden 42, Sioux Center 21
Wilton 22, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 6
Winterset 32, North Polk, Alleman 20
Woodbine 42, Coon Rapids-Bayard 35
Woodbury Central, Moville 26, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 0
Woodward Academy 48, Martensdale-St. Marys 13
Woodward-Granger 11, South Hamilton, Jewell 8
MINNESOTA SCORES
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 40, Fosston 0
Aitkin 54, International Falls 0
Albany 43, Milaca 6
Alexandria 17, Sartell-St. Stephen 16
Andover 20, Rogers 12
Austin 44, Red Wing 12
BOLD 49, Osakis 0
Barnesville 20, Frazee 0
Barnum 28, Rush City 12
Becker 51, Princeton 14
Bemidji 41, Big Lake 0
Benilde-St. Margaret's 21, Orono 16
Bethlehem Academy 41, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 21
Blaine 14, St. Michael-Albertville 7
Blooming Prairie 41, Fillmore Central 6
Braham 28, Crosby-Ironton 6
Brandon-Evansville 54, Hillcrest Lutheran 15
Breck 45, Minneapolis South 7
Breckenridge 40, Pelican Rapids 6
Browerville/Eagle Valley 24, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 22, OT
Byron 17, Pine Island 14
Caledonia 42, Triton 6
Cambridge-Isanti 34, Chisago Lakes 28
Carlton 60, Wrenshall 14
Centennial 14, Totino-Grace 6
Champlin Park 21, Anoka 0
Chanhassen 28, Bloomington Jefferson 17
Chaska 38, Bloomington Kennedy 14
Chatfield 13, Cannon Falls 6
Cleveland 35, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 14
Cloquet 34, Duluth Denfeld 12
Columbia Heights 49, St. Paul Harding 10
Concordia Academy 29, Minneapolis Edison/Heritage Academy 28
Cook County 50, Silver Bay 7
Coon Rapids 21, Forest Lake 19
Cretin-Derham Hall 38, Mounds View 14
Cromwell 62, Bigfork 8
Crookston 20, Staples-Motley 0
Dassel-Cokato 29, Annandale 26
Deer River 41, East Central 12
Delano 40, Little Falls 0
Detroit Lakes 36, Perham 30
Duluth East 35, Proctor 6
East Grand Forks 40, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 34
East Ridge 45, Stillwater 24
Eastview 20, Burnsville 0
Edgerton/Ellsworth 50, Renville County West 33
Edina 17, Rosemount 14
Elk River 54, Monticello 35
Fertile-Beltrami 48, Lake Park-Audubon 0
Floodwood 44, Hill City/Northland 18
Fridley 42, St. Paul Highland Park 0
Fulda 30, Red Rock Central 29
Glencoe-Silver Lake 54, Watertown-Mayer 7
Goodhue 38, Winona Cotter 0
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 48, Laporte 8
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 36, Pine City 12
Hancock 41, Rothsay 18
Hastings 36, Hill-Murray 6
Hawley 42, Roseau 6
Hayfield 7, Wabasha-Kellogg 6
Hermantown 16, North Branch 6
Hibbing 13, Grand Rapids 8
Holy Angels 28, South St. Paul 6
Houston 32, Grand Meadow 22
Hutchinson 42, Willmar 28
Irondale 32, North St. Paul 14
Jackson County Central 33, Luverne 0
Jordan 45, Fairmont 26
Kasson-Mantorville 42, La Crescent 3
Kelliher/Northome 32, Littlefork-Big Falls 24
Kimball 34, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 0
Kittson County Central 26, Northern Freeze 6
Lac qui Parle Valley 48, Lakeview 14
Lakeville North 14, Eden Prairie 0
Lakeville South 27, Eagan 7
LeSueur-Henderson 36, Norwood-Young America 20
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 34, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 0
Lewiston-Altura 35, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 14
Litchfield 14, Holy Family Catholic 7
Mabel-Canton 26, LeRoy-Ostrander 20, OT
Madelia 28, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 14
Mahnomen/Waubun 42, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 14
Mahtomedi 20, Park (Cottage Grove) 7
Mankato West 48, Mankato East 20
Maple Lake 20, Eden Valley-Watkins 14
Maple River 15, G-F-W 6
Marshall 49, Belle Plaine 0
McGregor 38, Onamia 12
Medford 14, Kenyon-Wanamingo 13
Mesabi East 36, Hinckley-Finlayson 0
Minneapolis North 48, St. Anthony 0
Minneapolis Southwest 64, Minneapolis Henry 14
Minneota 47, Dawson-Boyd 0
Minnetonka 27, Wayzata 24
Minnewaska 43, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 16
Moose Lake/Willow River 26, Virginia 12
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 49, Montevideo 21
Mound Westonka 12, St. Paul Johnson 7
Mountain Iron-Buhl 18, North Woods 0
Mountain Lake Area 27, Hills-Beaver Creek 0
Murray County Central 30, Springfield 14
NCEUH 40, Clearbrook-Gonvick 8
New Richland-H-E-G 39, Sibley East 6
Nicollet 21, AC/GE 14
Northfield 40, Rochester John Marshall 14
Ogilvie 28, Isle 6
Ortonville 27, Canby 19
Ottertail Central 20, Wadena-Deer Creek 3
Owatonna 37, Rochester Mayo 9
Park Rapids 34, Thief River Falls 0
Paynesville 58, Melrose 21
Pequot Lakes 27, Fergus Falls 14
Pierz 32, Holdingford 14
Pillager 41, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 8
Pipestone 40, Windom 6
Polk County West 20, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 0
Prior Lake 29, Maple Grove 11
Randolph 34, Lanesboro 14
Red Lake 2, Cass Lake-Bena 0
Red Lake County 38, Blackduck 28
Redwood Valley 21, Blue Earth Area 0
Robbinsdale Cooper 42, St. Louis Park 14
Rochester Century 35, New Prague 21
Rochester Lourdes 45, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 15
Rockford 39, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 18
Roseville 27, Woodbury 7
Royalton 32, Parkers Prairie 20
Rushford-Peterson 41, Southland 7
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 27, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 24
SMB-Wolfpack 35, St. Croix Lutheran 13
Sauk Centre 60, Benson 56
Sauk Rapids-Rice 24, Moorhead 20
Shakopee 28, Farmington 21
Simley 46, DeLaSalle 32
Sleepy Eye 8, New Ulm Cathedral 7
South Ridge 60, Lake of the Woods 22
Spectrum 54, Minneapolis Roosevelt 27
Spring Grove 62, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 16
Spring Lake Park 22, Robbinsdale Armstrong 21
St. Agnes 48, Brooklyn Center 29
St. Charles 50, Dover-Eyota 20
St. Clair 50, Kingsland 7
St. Cloud Apollo 17, Rocori 14
St. Cloud Tech 32, Brainerd 26
St. Francis 29, Buffalo 28
St. James Area 42, Martin County West 8
St. Paul Central 22, Minneapolis Washburn 20
St. Peter 21, Albert Lea 17
St. Thomas Academy 43, Apple Valley 0
Stephen-Argyle 47, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 0
Stewartville 56, Lake City 7
Tartan 42, Henry Sibley 0
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 20, Adrian 14
Two Harbors 19, Esko 12
Underwood 52, Bertha-Hewitt 6
United South Central 28, Mayer Lutheran 21
Upsala/Swanville 22, New York Mills 13
Verndale 58, Park Christian (Moorhead) 6
Waconia 35, Hopkins 13
Warroad 2, Pine River-Backus 0
Waseca 56, Tri-City United 7
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 44, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 14
West Central/Ashby 28, United North Central 6
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 50, MACCRAY 30
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 39, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 0
White Bear Lake 24, Osseo 14
Win-E-Mac 48, Nevis 6
Winona 27, Faribault 8
Worthington 43, New Ulm 7
Yellow Medicine East 28, Wabasso 12
Zimmerman 32, Foley 0
