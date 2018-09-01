Friday night football highlights (with score lists from Iowa and Minnesota)

Check out the highlights on the video tab.

IOWA SCORES

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 45, Shenandoah 0

ADM, Adel 13, Perry 10

Algona 35, Hampton-Dumont 7

Ankeny Centennial 41, Urbandale 0

Ar-We-Va 68, Woodbine 6

B-G-M, Brooklyn 58, Grand View Christian 0

BCLUW, Conrad 14, East Marshall, LeGrand 0

Belle Plaine 62, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0

Bellevue 51, Camanche 12

Belmond-Klemme 55, Nashua-Plainfield 0

Benton Community 30, Cascade,Western Dubuque 12

Bettendorf 10, Iowa City West 7

Bishop Garrigan 28, Newman Catholic, Mason City 21

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 21, Glenwood 7

Bondurant Farrar 40, Winterset 39, 3OT

Boone 25, Newton 21

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 40, Western Christian, Hull 7

Burlington 31, Keokuk 6

CAM, Anita 54, Stanton 28

Carroll 9, Ballard 7

Cedar Falls 47, Iowa City High 0

Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Decorah 3

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 33, Linn-Mar, Marion 7

Center Point-Urbana 21, Mount Vernon 16

Centerville 33, Davis County, Bloomfield 25

Central City 61, Tripoli 16

Central Clinton, DeWitt 46, Maquoketa 27

Central Springs 28, North Butler, Greene 21

Chariton 31, Albia 14

Charles City 21, New Hampton 9

Cherokee, Washington 57, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 0

Clarke, Osceola 38, Nodaway Valley 12

Clear Creek-Amana 29, Fairfield 0

Clinton 34, Davenport, West 9

Colfax-Mingo 41, Martensdale-St. Marys 23

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 99, Sioux City, North 81

Creston 43, Atlantic 20

Davenport, North 20, Dubuque, Senior 7

Denison-Schleswig 42, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 7

Des Moines Christian 63, Madrid 28

Des Moines, East 44, Des Moines, North 0

Des Moines, Lincoln 21, Des Moines, Roosevelt 7

Dike-New Hartford 40, Aplington-Parkersburg 6

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 84, Baxter 6

Dubuque, Hempstead 55, Cedar Rapids, Washington 10

Durant-Bennett 49, North Cedar, Stanwood 18

Earlham 25, West Central Valley, Stuart 22

East Buchanan, Winthrop 42, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 6

East Mills 62, Lamoni 50

East Union, Afton 28, Griswold 12

Easton Valley 47, Janesville 34

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 17, Pleasantville 13

Edgewood-Colesburg 58, Starmont 0

Eldon Cardinal 40, Wayne, Corydon 26

Epworth, Western Dubuque 53, Williamsburg 13

Estherville Lincoln Central 29, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 20

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 43, Sidney 8

Fort Dodge 52, Ames 24

Fort Madison 46, West Burlington 0

Fremont Mills, Tabor 39, Audubon 21

GMG, Garwin 32, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 0

Gilbert 28, Roland-Story, Story City 26

Glidden-Ralston 44, River Valley, Correctionville 21

Greene County 38, Nevada 10

H-L-V, Victor 58, Montezuma 20

Highland, Riverside 18, Alburnett 8

Hinton 28, Unity Christian, Orange City 14

Hudson 14, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 0

Humboldt 7, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 0

IKM-Manning 28, Underwood 26

Independence 54, South Tama County, Tama 0

Indianola 44, Des Moines, Hoover 13

Interstate 35,Truro 28, Mount Ayr 13

Iowa City Liberty High School 18, Waterloo, East 6

Iowa Falls-Alden 19, South Hardin 14

Iowa Valley, Marengo 56, Lone Tree 17

Johnston 14, Ankeny 9

Kingsley-Pierson 63, West Harrison, Mondamin 12

Knoxville 19, Saydel 13

LeMars 26, MOC-Floyd Valley 0

Lenox 59, Melcher-Dallas 20

Lewis Central 42, Carlisle 7

Louisa-Muscatine 41, Van Buren, Keosauqua 6

MFL-Mar-Mac 42, Postville 7

Marshalltown 36, Ottumwa 6

Mediapolis 52, Central Lee, Donnellson 0

Midland, Wyoming 48, Dunkerton 43

Missouri Valley 14, Logan-Magnolia 7

Monticello 27, Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 13

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 60, Essex 40

Murray 44, Collins-Maxwell 6

Muscatine 40, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 37, 2OT

New London 42, Moravia 0

Newell-Fonda 37, Coon Rapids-Bayard 26

North Iowa, Buffalo Center 34, Clay Central-Everly 0

North Linn, Troy Mills 37, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 6

North Polk, Alleman 39, Grinnell 14

North Scott, Eldridge 54, Davenport, Central 0

North Tama, Traer 49, Lisbon 0

Northwood-Kensett 26, Harris-Lake Park 0

Norwalk 34, Dallas Center-Grimes 14

OA-BCIG 28, East Sac County 13

Oelwein 40, Jesup 27

Okoboji, Milford 16, Sibley-Ocheyedan 14

Osage 36, Saint Ansgar 31

Oskaloosa 30, Washington 20

PCM, Monroe 29, West Marshall, State Center 6

Panorama, Panora 53, Manson Northwest Webster 8

Pekin 35, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 7

Pella 35, Mount Pleasant 6

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 49, Pleasant Valley 42

Red Oak 28, Clarinda 21

Regina, Iowa City 34, Anamosa 15

Riceville 50, Central Elkader 0

Rockford 70, Kee, Lansing 14

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 34, Harlan 32

Sheldon 27, South O'Brien, Paullina 14

Sigourney-Keota 44, Lynnville-Sully 18

Sioux City, East 17, S.C. West 6

Solon 7, West Liberty 0, OT

South Central Calhoun 36, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 6

South Hamilton, Jewell 26, Grundy Center 14

Southeast Valley 48, PAC-LM 14

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 58, Clarinda Academy 8

Southwest Valley 25, Central Decatur, Leon 14

Spencer 28, Webster City 14

Spirit Lake 42, Forest City 0

Springville 48, Colo-NESCO 0

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 30, Treynor 20

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 18, North Union 12

St. Mary's, Remsen 58, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 14

Storm Lake 14, Alta/Aurelia 6

Sumner-Fredericksburg 44, South Winneshiek, Calmar 8

Tipton 27, Vinton-Shellsburg 17

Tri-Center, Neola 37, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 0

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 48, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 12

Twin Cedars, Bussey 50, Seymour-Moulton Udell 6

Union Community, LaPorte City 22, North Fayette Valley 15

Valley, West Des Moines 20, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 6

Van Meter 27, Pella Christian 7

WACO, Wayland 59, English Valleys, North English 40

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 31, Denver 16

Waterloo, West 34, Mason City 0

Waukee 21, Southeast Polk 14

Waukon 22, Crestwood, Cresco 7

Waverly-Shell Rock 35, Clear Lake 7

West Bend-Mallard 42, AGWSR, Ackley 19

West Branch 49, Wapello 14

West Delaware, Manchester 25, Marion 21

West Fork, Sheffield 14, Lake Mills 12

West Hancock, Britt 20, Emmetsburg 14

West Lyon, Inwood 26, Sioux Center 7

West Monona, Onawa 30, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 14

West Sioux, Hawarden 42, Central Lyon 14

Westwood, Sloan 55, Riverside, Oakland 8

Winfield-Mount Union 72, Tri-County, Thornburg 0

Woodbury Central, Moville 26, Ridge View 22

Woodward Academy 13, AC/GC 8

Woodward-Granger 46, Ogden 7

Worth County, Mo. 70, Bedford 12

MINNESOTA SCORES

Annandale 13, Albany 6

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 35, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 14

BOLD 30, Paynesville 20

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Red Lake, forfeit

Bagley 13, Lake Park-Audubon 6

Barnesville 28, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 8

Blooming Prairie 40, Southland 14

Bloomington Jefferson 42, Orono 35

Breck 30, Columbia Heights 20

Breckenridge 34, West Central/Ashby 20

Buffalo 38, Brainerd 28

Caledonia 34, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 0

Cambridge-Isanti 30, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

Carlton 10, Littlefork-Big Falls 9

Chatfield 21, Pine Island 7

Chisago Lakes 21, Becker 19

Cloquet 33, Esko 12

Concordia Academy 28, Minneapolis Roosevelt 26

Cook County 74, Onamia 0

Dassel-Cokato 48, Little Falls 18

DeLaSalle 57, Richfield 19

Dover-Eyota 21, Byron 7

East Grand Forks 49, Crookston 28

Elk River 40, Moorhead 20

Fertile-Beltrami 34, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 17

Fillmore Central 31, Hayfield 0

G-F-W 28, Windom 0

Glencoe-Silver Lake 27, Foley 20

Goodhue 27, Wabasha-Kellogg 8

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 48, Clearbrook-Gonvick 0

Grand Meadow 14, Nicollet 7

Hills-Beaver Creek 28, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 6

Holy Angels 34, Hill-Murray 7

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 7, Kenyon-Wanamingo 6

Jordan 42, Worthington 7

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 20, Benson 0

Lake of the Woods 56, McGregor 23

Lakeview 34, New Ulm Cathedral 33, OT

Lanesboro 12, Madelia 7

LeSueur-Henderson 33, Martin County West 6

Lewiston-Altura 37, Lake City 14

Litchfield 12, St. Cloud Cathedral 7

Mabel-Canton 30, GHEC/Truman 16

Mankato East 31, Northfield 22

Mankato West 24, Rochester Century 0

Marshall 42, Albert Lea 17

Medford 51, Winona Cotter 0

Melrose 44, Montevideo 14

Minneapolis Edison/Heritage Academy 28, Brooklyn Center 26

Minneapolis Washburn 47, Minneapolis Henry 24

Mora 26, Grand Rapids 14

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 44, Holdingford 21

Mountain Iron-Buhl 36, Floodwood 6

Mountain Lake Area 70, MACCRAY 14

Murray County Central 19, Canby 6

Nevis 36, Kittson County Central 21

New Prague 60, Red Wing 20

North Branch 36, Princeton 31

Northern Freeze 45, Laporte 8

Ortonville 38, Springfield 35

Park Rapids 46, United North Central 0

Parkers Prairie 14, Wadena-Deer Creek 0

Perham 50, Frazee 8

Pillager 50, Pelican Rapids 16

Pipestone 35, New Richland-H-E-G 7

Polk County West 39, Blackduck 6

Providence-Heritage Christian-Maranatha 33, St. Croix Lutheran 0

Randolph 48, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 7

Redwood Valley 22, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 18

Robbinsdale Cooper 54, Park Center 14

Rochester Mayo 52, Austin 28

Rockford 41, Watertown-Mayer 14

Rushford-Peterson 54, Kingsland 12

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 27, Renville County West 6

SMB-Wolfpack 54, Academy Force 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 38, St. Francis 35

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 56, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 20

Spring Grove 56, Cleveland 12

St. Anthony 22, St. Agnes 20

St. Charles 55, La Crescent 0

St. Clair 39, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 17

St. Cloud Tech 30, St. Cloud Apollo 22

Stewartville 40, Cannon Falls 26

United South Central 35, Bethlehem Academy 0

Upsala/Swanville 43, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 20

Verndale 20, Brandon-Evansville 14

Wabasso 28, Lac qui Parle Valley 21

Willmar 51, Fergus Falls 6

Winona 20, Rochester John Marshall 14

Woodbury 49, Farmington 28