Friday night football highlights (with score lists from Iowa and Minnesota)

Check out the highlights on the video tab.
IOWA SCORES
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 45, Shenandoah 0
ADM, Adel 13, Perry 10
Algona 35, Hampton-Dumont 7
Ankeny Centennial 41, Urbandale 0
Ar-We-Va 68, Woodbine 6
B-G-M, Brooklyn 58, Grand View Christian 0
BCLUW, Conrad 14, East Marshall, LeGrand 0
Belle Plaine 62, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0
Bellevue 51, Camanche 12
Belmond-Klemme 55, Nashua-Plainfield 0
Benton Community 30, Cascade,Western Dubuque 12
Bettendorf 10, Iowa City West 7
Bishop Garrigan 28, Newman Catholic, Mason City 21
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 21, Glenwood 7
Bondurant Farrar 40, Winterset 39, 3OT
Boone 25, Newton 21
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 40, Western Christian, Hull 7
Burlington 31, Keokuk 6
CAM, Anita 54, Stanton 28
Carroll 9, Ballard 7
Cedar Falls 47, Iowa City High 0
Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Decorah 3
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 33, Linn-Mar, Marion 7
Center Point-Urbana 21, Mount Vernon 16
Centerville 33, Davis County, Bloomfield 25
Central City 61, Tripoli 16
Central Clinton, DeWitt 46, Maquoketa 27
Central Springs 28, North Butler, Greene 21
Chariton 31, Albia 14
Charles City 21, New Hampton 9
Cherokee, Washington 57, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 0
Clarke, Osceola 38, Nodaway Valley 12
Clear Creek-Amana 29, Fairfield 0
Clinton 34, Davenport, West 9
Colfax-Mingo 41, Martensdale-St. Marys 23
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 99, Sioux City, North 81
Creston 43, Atlantic 20
Davenport, North 20, Dubuque, Senior 7
Denison-Schleswig 42, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 7
Des Moines Christian 63, Madrid 28
Des Moines, East 44, Des Moines, North 0
Des Moines, Lincoln 21, Des Moines, Roosevelt 7
Dike-New Hartford 40, Aplington-Parkersburg 6
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 84, Baxter 6
Dubuque, Hempstead 55, Cedar Rapids, Washington 10
Durant-Bennett 49, North Cedar, Stanwood 18
Earlham 25, West Central Valley, Stuart 22
East Buchanan, Winthrop 42, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 6
East Mills 62, Lamoni 50
East Union, Afton 28, Griswold 12
Easton Valley 47, Janesville 34
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 17, Pleasantville 13
Edgewood-Colesburg 58, Starmont 0
Eldon Cardinal 40, Wayne, Corydon 26
Epworth, Western Dubuque 53, Williamsburg 13
Estherville Lincoln Central 29, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 20
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 43, Sidney 8
Fort Dodge 52, Ames 24
Fort Madison 46, West Burlington 0
Fremont Mills, Tabor 39, Audubon 21
GMG, Garwin 32, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 0
Gilbert 28, Roland-Story, Story City 26
Glidden-Ralston 44, River Valley, Correctionville 21
Greene County 38, Nevada 10
H-L-V, Victor 58, Montezuma 20
Highland, Riverside 18, Alburnett 8
Hinton 28, Unity Christian, Orange City 14
Hudson 14, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 0
Humboldt 7, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 0
IKM-Manning 28, Underwood 26
Independence 54, South Tama County, Tama 0
Indianola 44, Des Moines, Hoover 13
Interstate 35,Truro 28, Mount Ayr 13
Iowa City Liberty High School 18, Waterloo, East 6
Iowa Falls-Alden 19, South Hardin 14
Iowa Valley, Marengo 56, Lone Tree 17
Johnston 14, Ankeny 9
Kingsley-Pierson 63, West Harrison, Mondamin 12
Knoxville 19, Saydel 13
LeMars 26, MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Lenox 59, Melcher-Dallas 20
Lewis Central 42, Carlisle 7
Louisa-Muscatine 41, Van Buren, Keosauqua 6
MFL-Mar-Mac 42, Postville 7
Marshalltown 36, Ottumwa 6
Mediapolis 52, Central Lee, Donnellson 0
Midland, Wyoming 48, Dunkerton 43
Missouri Valley 14, Logan-Magnolia 7
Monticello 27, Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 13
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 60, Essex 40
Murray 44, Collins-Maxwell 6
Muscatine 40, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 37, 2OT
New London 42, Moravia 0
Newell-Fonda 37, Coon Rapids-Bayard 26
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 34, Clay Central-Everly 0
North Linn, Troy Mills 37, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 6
North Polk, Alleman 39, Grinnell 14
North Scott, Eldridge 54, Davenport, Central 0
North Tama, Traer 49, Lisbon 0
Northwood-Kensett 26, Harris-Lake Park 0
Norwalk 34, Dallas Center-Grimes 14
OA-BCIG 28, East Sac County 13
Oelwein 40, Jesup 27
Okoboji, Milford 16, Sibley-Ocheyedan 14
Osage 36, Saint Ansgar 31
Oskaloosa 30, Washington 20
PCM, Monroe 29, West Marshall, State Center 6
Panorama, Panora 53, Manson Northwest Webster 8
Pekin 35, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 7
Pella 35, Mount Pleasant 6
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 49, Pleasant Valley 42
Red Oak 28, Clarinda 21
Regina, Iowa City 34, Anamosa 15
Riceville 50, Central Elkader 0
Rockford 70, Kee, Lansing 14
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 34, Harlan 32
Sheldon 27, South O'Brien, Paullina 14
Sigourney-Keota 44, Lynnville-Sully 18
Sioux City, East 17, S.C. West 6
Solon 7, West Liberty 0, OT
South Central Calhoun 36, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 6
South Hamilton, Jewell 26, Grundy Center 14
Southeast Valley 48, PAC-LM 14
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 58, Clarinda Academy 8
Southwest Valley 25, Central Decatur, Leon 14
Spencer 28, Webster City 14
Spirit Lake 42, Forest City 0
Springville 48, Colo-NESCO 0
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 30, Treynor 20
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 18, North Union 12
St. Mary's, Remsen 58, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 14
Storm Lake 14, Alta/Aurelia 6
Sumner-Fredericksburg 44, South Winneshiek, Calmar 8
Tipton 27, Vinton-Shellsburg 17
Tri-Center, Neola 37, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 0
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 48, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 12
Twin Cedars, Bussey 50, Seymour-Moulton Udell 6
Union Community, LaPorte City 22, North Fayette Valley 15
Valley, West Des Moines 20, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 6
Van Meter 27, Pella Christian 7
WACO, Wayland 59, English Valleys, North English 40
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 31, Denver 16
Waterloo, West 34, Mason City 0
Waukee 21, Southeast Polk 14
Waukon 22, Crestwood, Cresco 7
Waverly-Shell Rock 35, Clear Lake 7
West Bend-Mallard 42, AGWSR, Ackley 19
West Branch 49, Wapello 14
West Delaware, Manchester 25, Marion 21
West Fork, Sheffield 14, Lake Mills 12
West Hancock, Britt 20, Emmetsburg 14
West Lyon, Inwood 26, Sioux Center 7
West Monona, Onawa 30, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 14
West Sioux, Hawarden 42, Central Lyon 14
Westwood, Sloan 55, Riverside, Oakland 8
Winfield-Mount Union 72, Tri-County, Thornburg 0
Woodbury Central, Moville 26, Ridge View 22
Woodward Academy 13, AC/GC 8
Woodward-Granger 46, Ogden 7
Worth County, Mo. 70, Bedford 12
MINNESOTA SCORES
Annandale 13, Albany 6
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 35, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 14
BOLD 30, Paynesville 20
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Red Lake, forfeit
Bagley 13, Lake Park-Audubon 6
Barnesville 28, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 8
Blooming Prairie 40, Southland 14
Bloomington Jefferson 42, Orono 35
Breck 30, Columbia Heights 20
Breckenridge 34, West Central/Ashby 20
Buffalo 38, Brainerd 28
Caledonia 34, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 0
Cambridge-Isanti 30, Sartell-St. Stephen 0
Carlton 10, Littlefork-Big Falls 9
Chatfield 21, Pine Island 7
Chisago Lakes 21, Becker 19
Cloquet 33, Esko 12
Concordia Academy 28, Minneapolis Roosevelt 26
Cook County 74, Onamia 0
Dassel-Cokato 48, Little Falls 18
DeLaSalle 57, Richfield 19
Dover-Eyota 21, Byron 7
East Grand Forks 49, Crookston 28
Elk River 40, Moorhead 20
Fertile-Beltrami 34, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 17
Fillmore Central 31, Hayfield 0
G-F-W 28, Windom 0
Glencoe-Silver Lake 27, Foley 20
Goodhue 27, Wabasha-Kellogg 8
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 48, Clearbrook-Gonvick 0
Grand Meadow 14, Nicollet 7
Hills-Beaver Creek 28, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 6
Holy Angels 34, Hill-Murray 7
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 7, Kenyon-Wanamingo 6
Jordan 42, Worthington 7
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 20, Benson 0
Lake of the Woods 56, McGregor 23
Lakeview 34, New Ulm Cathedral 33, OT
Lanesboro 12, Madelia 7
LeSueur-Henderson 33, Martin County West 6
Lewiston-Altura 37, Lake City 14
Litchfield 12, St. Cloud Cathedral 7
Mabel-Canton 30, GHEC/Truman 16
Mankato East 31, Northfield 22
Mankato West 24, Rochester Century 0
Marshall 42, Albert Lea 17
Medford 51, Winona Cotter 0
Melrose 44, Montevideo 14
Minneapolis Edison/Heritage Academy 28, Brooklyn Center 26
Minneapolis Washburn 47, Minneapolis Henry 24
Mora 26, Grand Rapids 14
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 44, Holdingford 21
Mountain Iron-Buhl 36, Floodwood 6
Mountain Lake Area 70, MACCRAY 14
Murray County Central 19, Canby 6
Nevis 36, Kittson County Central 21
New Prague 60, Red Wing 20
North Branch 36, Princeton 31
Northern Freeze 45, Laporte 8
Ortonville 38, Springfield 35
Park Rapids 46, United North Central 0
Parkers Prairie 14, Wadena-Deer Creek 0
Perham 50, Frazee 8
Pillager 50, Pelican Rapids 16
Pipestone 35, New Richland-H-E-G 7
Polk County West 39, Blackduck 6
Providence-Heritage Christian-Maranatha 33, St. Croix Lutheran 0
Randolph 48, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 7
Redwood Valley 22, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 18
Robbinsdale Cooper 54, Park Center 14
Rochester Mayo 52, Austin 28
Rockford 41, Watertown-Mayer 14
Rushford-Peterson 54, Kingsland 12
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 27, Renville County West 6
SMB-Wolfpack 54, Academy Force 0
Sauk Rapids-Rice 38, St. Francis 35
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 56, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 20
Spring Grove 56, Cleveland 12
St. Anthony 22, St. Agnes 20
St. Charles 55, La Crescent 0
St. Clair 39, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 17
St. Cloud Tech 30, St. Cloud Apollo 22
Stewartville 40, Cannon Falls 26
United South Central 35, Bethlehem Academy 0
Upsala/Swanville 43, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 20
Verndale 20, Brandon-Evansville 14
Wabasso 28, Lac qui Parle Valley 21
Willmar 51, Fergus Falls 6
Winona 20, Rochester John Marshall 14
Woodbury 49, Farmington 28
