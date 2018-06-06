Freedom Rock coming to Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - If you've driven around Iowa, you may have seen large painted rocks called 'Freedom Rocks' that are dedicated to veterans. And Cerro Gordo County will soon be home to one.

Scroll for more content...



A Freedom Rock will be located at 8th and Main in downtown Clear Lake, and will be surrounded by plants and grasses, and three new flag poles as part of an overall project.

Gene Madson sits on the committee who is in charge of bringing the rock to Clear Lake, and is excited for the hard work to be paid off from its beginnings four years ago.

"In 2014, we started this. And it was really something back in 2014, when we applied for this. It just seemed...when they said that we were scheduled for 2018, it seemed like 100 years away. But now we're right here," Madson says.

The Freedom Rock project was started by Ray Michael "Bubba" Sorensen II in 1999, when he painted a thank you to veterans on a rock in Menlo, Iowa. Since then, he has embarked on completing a statewide "Freedom Rock Tour" by placing a Freedom Rock in every county throughout Iowa, and will also tour the country over the next few years by completing similar murals on rocks in all 50 states.

"We've been really excited and I know others are too. The committee has been working really hard on putting this thing together...and just can't hardly wait until Bubba and his wife Maria get here," Madson adds.

Sorensen will paint the rock in Clear Lake on August 24th.