Freedom Rock being painted in Clear Lake

Clear Lake marks the 76th community to host a rock as part of goal of placing one in all 99 Iowa counties

Posted: Aug. 31, 2018 9:17 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - You may have seen what are called Freedom Rocks around the State of Iowa.

The rocks are being put in place by an artist who says his unique paintings are his way of giving back to those who have served. Now, there's a new rock in Clear Lake that is nearly complete.

Ray Sorensen II, who goes by the name of Bubba, has been painting the rocks since 1999, starting out with one in Western Iowa near the town of Menlo. Each one features a different, unique mural related to the county it sits in.

"You get to learn the local history and Iowa history, and US military history is an interest of mine, and just saying thank you to our veterans in a way to honor them, so that's the personal satisfaction in it."

He says the idea of painting the Freedom Rocks came after he and his wife opened a mural painting and photography studio.

"We spitballed some mural tour ideas, and we came up with the idea of the Freedom Rock tour. In 2013, we announced the Freedom Rock tour, and started it. This is the 76th rock that I've got going."

Bubba's ultimate goal is to paint a Freedom Rock in all 99 counties in Iowa, and then expand it so there is a rock in all 50 states.

