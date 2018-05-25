Freeborn county announces 2018 Rose Olmsted award

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The 2018 Rose Olmsted Advocacy Award has been given to Jacqueline Carstens of Albert Lea.

Award organizers say she was nominated for the honor because of her hospice work over the last 15 years. Among the comments made by those nominating her were:

“Ms. Carstens strives to ensure the rights of individuals are served and protected with compassion and dedication.” And that she “has a desire to help each and every one of the individuals she works and with a caring and professionalism demeanor. She is a gift to the entire community.”

The Rose Olmsted Advocacy Award has been given out annual since 2015 to a Freeborn County citizen, professional or volunteer whose advocacy for an individual, family or a community exemplifies service to others.