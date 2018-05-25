Clear

Freeborn county announces 2018 Rose Olmsted award

Albert Lea woman recognized for her hospice work.

Posted: May. 22, 2018 2:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The 2018 Rose Olmsted Advocacy Award has been given to Jacqueline Carstens of Albert Lea.

Scroll for more content...

Award organizers say she was nominated for the honor because of her hospice work over the last 15 years. Among the comments made by those nominating her were:

“Ms. Carstens strives to ensure the rights of individuals are served and protected with compassion and dedication.” And that she “has a desire to help each and every one of the individuals she works and with a caring and professionalism demeanor. She is a gift to the entire community.”

The Rose Olmsted Advocacy Award has been given out annual since 2015 to a Freeborn County citizen, professional or volunteer whose advocacy for an individual, family or a community exemplifies service to others.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events