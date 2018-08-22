Clear

Freeborn-Mower co-op issues warning about phone calls

Says people are being threatened with immediate disconnection.

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 3:18 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services is warning its members about phony phone calls.

The co-op says it has received several reports of someone claiming to be affiliated with the utility calling people and demanding immediate payment or their power will turned off. Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services says it is making no such calls.

If anyone is contacted by someone claiming to be from Freeborn-Mower Cooperative or any utility requesting personal account or financial information, the co-op says they should hang up, call their utility provider and confirm details. Anyone who believes they’ve been the victim of a fraudulent call should contact local law enforcement or your state attorney general’s office.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 78°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 78°
We'll remain cooler, but we're tracking a warm up for the end of the week along with more rain.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

TIBBETTS LATEST

Image

Iowa Thief Caught On Doorbell Cam Returns AC Unit

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: 1 Hurt in Police Chopper Crash

Image

August 22 is National Tooth Fairy Day!

Image

Teacher Hunts For Kidney Match With Roadside Sign

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-22-18

Image

Updated terminal & U.S. customs grand opening at RST

Image

Neighborhood looks to revamp itself

Image

Mental health training for student-athletes

Image

Possible ordinance on short-term rentals

Community Events