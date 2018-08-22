Freeborn-Mower co-op issues warning about phone calls

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services is warning its members about phony phone calls.

The co-op says it has received several reports of someone claiming to be affiliated with the utility calling people and demanding immediate payment or their power will turned off. Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services says it is making no such calls.

If anyone is contacted by someone claiming to be from Freeborn-Mower Cooperative or any utility requesting personal account or financial information, the co-op says they should hang up, call their utility provider and confirm details. Anyone who believes they’ve been the victim of a fraudulent call should contact local law enforcement or your state attorney general’s office.