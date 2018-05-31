Clear

Freeborn County woman in Blue Earth County crash

State Patrol has not released the names of the five people involved.

Posted: May. 31, 2018 6:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. - An Albert Lea woman is involved in a two-vehicle collision in Blue Earth County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 3:22 pm Thursday at the intersection of Highway 14 and County Road 56. A 2012 Chevy Traverse driven by a 60-year-old man from Eagle Lake was northbound at the stop sign and when it tried to cross Highway 14, the State Patrol says it was hit by an eastbound 2013 Buick Verano driven by a 20-year-old woman from Apple Valley.

There were three passengers in the Verano: A 20-year-old woman from Albert Lea, a 23-year-old man from Waconia, and a 23-year-old woman from St. Paul. The State Patrol has not released the names of any of people in this crash but does say there were injuries.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, Eagle Lake police and fire, River's Edge EMS, Gold Cross Ambulance, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.

