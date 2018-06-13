Clear

Freeborn County man pleads guilty to burglary

Jabar Morarend

Authorities say they followed his footprints through the snow.

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A guilty plea has been entered in a winter burglary.

Jabar Pedro Morarend, 46 of Albert Lea, was arrested on January 26 and charged with 2nd degree burglary. Authorities say they followed tracks in the snow from a home where the dresser drawers were all found partially opened to a home where Morarend was found sitting in the basement next to a washing machine. Officers say wet shoes behind the machine matched the tracks in the snow.

Morarend changed his plea from “not guilty” to “guilty” Wednesday and his sentencing is set for August 23.

