Freeborn County man arrested after gunfire leads to big law enforcement response

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – One person is arrested after a report of shots fired leads authorities to surround a rural building.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and Albert Lea Police Department responded to a report of gunfire at 12:45 pm Wednesday in the 20000 block of 715th Avenue, several miles west of Albert Lea on County Highway 46.

Sheriff Kurt Freitag says it appears two brothers, Tyler and Kendall Christensen, got into an argument over family issues and it escalated into a physical fight. Tyler reportedly hit his brother in the back with a shovel and told Kendal he was going to get a gun. Kendall Christensen told law enforcement that his brother walked into the pole building and grabbed a .22 lever action rifle. Kendall says as he got into his vehicle to leave, he heard a shot.

Authorities surrounded the pole building to secure the scene until a SWAT team arrived. An Albert Lea police officer used a mobile PA system to try and make contact with Tyler Christensen. Sheriff Freitag says Tyler finally responded, walked out of the pole building, and was taken into custody without incident. Tyler reportedly admits to firing the rifle into the air to scare his brother into leaving.

Tyler Christensen, 29, has been booked into the Freeborn County Adult Detention Center and is facing charges of 2nd degree assault, domestic assault, and reckless discharges of a firearm.