Free well testing offered by Cerro Gordo County Public Health

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - With the potential risks linked to well water, an area public health department wants to help you test your water for free.Courtney Perrin with Cerro Gordo County Public Health says you wouldn't believe what you might find in your water. Experts recommend your private well be tested once a year but in Cerro Gordo County it’s not required. Perrin says the health department test for bacteria, nitrates, and arsenic.“For private well owners really important to get that checked because you want to know that's in your water whether that's bacteria, nitrates, arsenic,” Perrin said.To find out how you can get your well tested you can visit our http://cghealth.com/topics/water-private-well-water-testing/.