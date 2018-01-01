Free bus rides on Mason City Transit Day

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa - Randy Davis doesn't have to worry much about gas money.“It gets me around town because I don't have a car, I don't drive. I haven't driven in years,” Davis said.Davis is an avid Mason City transit rider, using the bus system to get around town and to work. When asked if he feels there's something about riding the bus people underestimate.“It's very inexpensive some people don't realize its only 50 cents to get on the bus and the transfer is free,” Davis said.The Mason City transit costs 50 cents per ride. In Rochester, a ride on a public transit bus costs two bucks. Mason City City Council is declaring March 22nd Mason City transit day. They are giving away free rides and those like Davis are appreciative, not only for the free ride but the fact that money has been used to replace old buses with new.“That's great because I think more and more people need to get around town and not all people can drive and there's a lot of elderly people who don't get around anymore and need to get to doctors’ appointments and things like that,” Davis said.