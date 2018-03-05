Free Admission Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It was a busy day for the Minnesota Children's Museum of Rochester, they saw 100 guests in just thirty minutes of being open on Sunday.

It was the first Sunday of the month, so families got in for free. The museum is free of charge the first Sunday of every month.

This Sunday, families not only got to enjoy the musuem, but Olmsted Medical Center also brought in an arts and craft table and an educational station about backpack safety.

Zanele Manaka's first time bringing her son to the museum. She said when cost can stop some families from doing certain activities, days like this help bring the community together.

"Cost sometimes is a very big deterant when it comes to trying to find activities for kids to do," she said. "It's just a great way to bring communities together, you feel safe."

She said she's appreciative of the companies that make the free day possible.

"This is great, not only for the kids...it's a great way to bring different corporate entities closer to the community, I'm very appreciative of that," she said.