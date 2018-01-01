Fourth sentence in Rochester home invasion

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The fourth man charged in a home invasion that was streamed over social media has been sentenced.

Rochester police say five men kicked down a door at Quarter Apartments on March 25, 2017 and fought with people inside. Authorities say some of the invaders were armed with handgun and three of them could be identified from live video of the crime that aired on social media.

20-year-old Andrew Kinwan Davenport pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of 3rd degree riot. He was given two years of supervised probation and must pay a $900 fine or do 90 hours of community work services.

20-year-old Elijah Hollins and 19-year-old Elliott Norwood previous pleaded guilty to 3rd degree riot and were also sentenced to two years of probation. Hollins must pay a $300 fine and Norwood was fined $500.

20-year-old Donte Wilkins was convicted of 1st degree burglary. He was ordered to spend four years and two months in prison, with credit for 249 days already served.

19-year-old Kareem Isaiah Hollins is still scheduled to stand trial for three counts of 1st degree burglary, 5th degree assault, and 2nd degree riot. He failed to appear at a court hearing in Olmsted County on Thursday morning.