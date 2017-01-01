Fourth conviction sending Austin man to prison

AUSTIN, Minn. – A big drug bust is sending a Mower County man to prison for many years.

35-year-old Samuel Michael Tanner of Austin pleaded guilty Thursday to 2nd degree drug possession. Police say they searched Tanner’s home in the 900 block of 4th Avenue SW on November 14 and found 159.47 grams of methamphetamine.

Court records show Tanner was also convicted of drug crimes in Mower County in August 2014, March 2016, and August 2017.

He’s been sentenced to six years and six months in prison, with credit for 44 days already served.