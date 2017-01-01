Four injured in Olmsted County crash

EYOTA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One Minnesotan and three Iowans are hurt Thursday after a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 90.

Scroll for more content...

The Minnesota State Patrol says 49-year-old Luis Rigoberto Jara of Rushford was driving west when he lost control, went through the median and into the eastbound lanes, colliding with the eastbound vehicle driven by 61-year-old Alan Louis Eggenberger of Ames,IA.

Jara and Eggenberger both suffered non-life threatening injuries, as did two passengers in Eggenberger’s vehicle, 58-year-old Sharon Kay Eggenberger and a five-year-old girl. All were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

The State Patrol says all four people were wearing their seatbelts.

This crash happened around 1:27 pm near mile marker 222 in snowy and icy conditions. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Eyota Fire Department and Eyota Ambulance all assisted at the scene.