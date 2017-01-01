wx_icon Mason City 12°

wx_icon Albert Lea 10°

wx_icon Austin 10°

wx_icon Charles City 12°

wx_icon Rochester

Clear
Winter Weather Advisory Wx Alerts
Livestream View Now

Four injured in Olmsted County crash

One person from Rushford and three from Ames involved.

Posted: Dec. 28, 2017 4:02 PM
Updated: Dec. 28, 2017 4:02 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

EYOTA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One Minnesotan and three Iowans are hurt Thursday after a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 90.

Scroll for more content...

The Minnesota State Patrol says 49-year-old Luis Rigoberto Jara of Rushford was driving west when he lost control, went through the median and into the eastbound lanes, colliding with the eastbound vehicle driven by 61-year-old Alan Louis Eggenberger of Ames,IA.
Jara and Eggenberger both suffered non-life threatening injuries, as did two passengers in Eggenberger’s vehicle, 58-year-old Sharon Kay Eggenberger and a five-year-old girl. All were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

The State Patrol says all four people were wearing their seatbelts.

This crash happened around 1:27 pm near mile marker 222 in snowy and icy conditions. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Eyota Fire Department and Eyota Ambulance all assisted at the scene.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events