FOREST CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered in a Winnebago County sex abuse case.

38-year-old Williams Eugene Whytus is charged with one count of 3rd degree sex abuse. Authorities say it happened when Whytus lived in Buffalo Center between October 2014 and May 2015 and involved a child between 12 and 13 years old.

Whytus, who now lives in Fort Dodge, will stand trial on May 9.