CRESCO, Iowa – The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says a former student asked an unknown individual to shoot up Riceville School.

Riceville Principal Cory Schumann told the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that current students had witnessed a former female student chatting online and requesting the unknown person shoot up the school on Thursday. An investigation was begun and a number of current students were interviewed, then the former student who now lives in Rochester, MN was questioned.

The Sheriff’s Office says the former student admitted to making the request but says she also sent the unknown person an acronym message that meant “just kidding.”

Classes were cancelled in Riceville on Thursday but the school reopened on Friday. Howard County Sheriff Mike Miner says they no longer believe there is any threat to the school or the Riceville community. He says the FBI is now investigating this matter.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Howard County Sheriff’s Office at 563-547-3535.