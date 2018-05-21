Former fugitive to stand trial on some of his charges

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man who spent several weeks as a fugitive is now set to stand trial on some of the charges against him.

33-year-old Brent Douglas Espenson of Goodhue was first arrested in Rochester in March. Authorities said he ran away from a traffic stop and wound up under a bridge, wedged between a support beam and a drain pipe. Law enforcement says it took nearly two hours to persuade him to give up. Espenson was charged with 5th degree drug possession and fleeing a peace officer.

Espenson was then accused of 2nd and 3rd degree assault in June for an incident where authorities say a man was beaten and held against his will for several hours. He was not immediately arrested, however, and actually escaped after a chase that reached speeds of 100 miles an hour when law enforcement called off the pursuit. Espenson is facing charges of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and reckless driving for that.

He was finally apprehended in Millville on June 29.

Espenson is pleading not guilty to the charges for the March incident and the high speed chase. He is scheduled to stand trial on May 21, 2018. A plea has not yet been entered for the June assault case.