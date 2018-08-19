Clear
Former convenience store manager sentenced for theft

Melissa Gott

Stole bank deposits from Mason City Yesway.

Posted: Aug. 18, 2018 2:37 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Embezzling from the convenience store she managed results in probation for a North Iowa woman.

Melissa J. Gott, 55 of Mason City, has been sentenced to three to five years on supervised probation after pleading guilty to 1st degree theft. Authorities say she stole more than $32,000 in bank deposits from the 4th Street SW Yesway store in Mason City between January 3 and January 14.

As part of her probation, Gott must undergo a mental health and gambling evaluation and complete all recommended treatment.

