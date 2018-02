FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Fort Dodge man is facing a sex abuse charge in Winnebago County.

Scroll for more content...

38-year-old Williams Eugene Whytus, who used to live in Buffalo Center, is accused of committing a sex act on a child between October 2014 and May 2015. Authorities say the child was between 12 and 13 years old at the time.

Whytus was arrested in Fort Dodge on Wednesday and booked into the Winnebago County Jail.