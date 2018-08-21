Clear
Former Trump attorney reaches plea deal on federal charges

Faces judge in New York Tuesday afternoon.

Posted: Aug. 21, 2018 3:53 PM
Updated: Aug. 21, 2018 3:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NEW YORK - Donald Trump's former personal lawyer and "fixer" Michael Cohen, has pleaded guilty to charges including campaign finance fraud stemming from hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels and ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal.

The 51-year-old Cohen entered the plea in federal court in New York on Tuesday. The other charges involve bank fraud and income tax evasion.

As part of his plea agreement, Cohen agreed not to challenge any sentence from 46 to 63 months.

Cohen's plea follows months of scrutiny from federal investigations and a falling out with the president, whom he previously said he'd "take a bullet" for.

FBI raids in April sought bank records, communications with Trump's campaign and information on payments to Daniels and McDougal.

Both women claimed Trump had affairs with them, which he denies.

Clouds will clear overnight as we remain cooler across the area.
Community Events