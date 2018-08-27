Former North Iowa teen charged with sexual extortion

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – A former Mason City teen now attending UNI is accused of trying to extort sex from a woman.

Christian Albert Gossweiler, 18 of Cedar Falls, is charged in Black Hawk County District Court with one count of extortion.

According to court records, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office notified the UNI Police Department on August 21 of a possible extortion case involving a student. The victim said she had been communicating with Gossweiler via Snapchat while he was on the UNI campus. The victim says she sent Gossweiler nude photos and videos after he requested them, then he demanded more or he would post the images online.

Authorities say the victim believed Gossweiler would carry out his threat if she did not comply.

The victim said Gossweiler then told her he would stop demanding videos and photos if she had sex with him.

UNI police say they used the victim’s phone to communicate with Gossweiler and set up a time and place on the UNI campus for sex. Court documents say Gossweiler showed up at the appointed time and place and was taken into custody on August 22.

Gossweiler graduated from Mason City High School in 2018.