Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Bowers found guilty of Voluntary Manslaughter Full Story

Former North Iowa teen charged with sexual extortion

Christian Gossweiler Christian Gossweiler

Graduated from Mason City High School in 2018.

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 3:31 PM
Updated: Aug. 27, 2018 3:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – A former Mason City teen now attending UNI is accused of trying to extort sex from a woman.

Christian Albert Gossweiler, 18 of Cedar Falls, is charged in Black Hawk County District Court with one count of extortion.
According to court records, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office notified the UNI Police Department on August 21 of a possible extortion case involving a student. The victim said she had been communicating with Gossweiler via Snapchat while he was on the UNI campus. The victim says she sent Gossweiler nude photos and videos after he requested them, then he demanded more or he would post the images online.

Authorities say the victim believed Gossweiler would carry out his threat if she did not comply.

The victim said Gossweiler then told her he would stop demanding videos and photos if she had sex with him.

UNI police say they used the victim’s phone to communicate with Gossweiler and set up a time and place on the UNI campus for sex. Court documents say Gossweiler showed up at the appointed time and place and was taken into custody on August 22.
Gossweiler graduated from Mason City High School in 2018.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Austin
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Charles City
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
We're tracking more showers and storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Drone footage in Sheffield

Image

Cotton candy taco wins big at Texas State Fair awards

Image

Drone video: Power out in Sheffield

Image

ANNALISA LIVE

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Storms knock out power, closes road in north Iowa

Image

Free back to school haircuts

Image

Rain puts stop to big bike race

Image

Couple gets engaged at Minnesota State Fair

Image

Austin ArtWorks Festival brings together families

Community Events