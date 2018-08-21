Former NIACC baseball player makes league all-star team

MASON CITY, Iowa – A former NIACC baseball player has been named to the Collegiate Wood Bat Prospect League all-star team.

Bryce Ball played for the Trojans in 2017-2018 and was a member of the Lafayette Aviators this past summer, hitting .268 with 10 doubles, nine home runs, 47 RBIs, and 44 walks. Ball was second in the league in walks, fifth in RBIs and tied for fifth in home runs.

Ball ranks fourth on NIACC’s career doubles list with 33, fifth for career home runs with 21, and seventh on the all-time hit list with 135. He has signed a national letter of intent with Dallas Baptist University.