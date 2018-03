Scroll for more content...

Former Mason City High School star Jake Peter is making a splash in his bid to make the opening-day roster for the L.A. Dodgers.Peter, starting at second base Thursday, went 2 for 3, including a 3-run homer, in an 8-7 loss to the Cleveland Indians.Peter has started for the Dodgers at both third base and second base this week.In 11 at-bats this spring, Peter, 24, is hitting .273 with five RBIs.